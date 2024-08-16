Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Millicom International Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC cut Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of TIGO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 514.80 and a beta of 1.22. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

