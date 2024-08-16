monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $300.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.63.

monday.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.27. 119,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,638. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 686.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 2,851.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 332,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $58,689,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

