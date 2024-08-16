MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Diwakar Choubey Sells 20,133 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $907,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,308,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,527,524.32.

On Monday, June 17th, Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 136,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

