Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 293,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,172.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,325,000 after buying an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,208. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

