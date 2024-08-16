Montecito Bank & Trust Has $329,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,972,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,851,656. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

