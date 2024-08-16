Montecito Bank & Trust Has $403,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.10. The company had a trading volume of 978,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

