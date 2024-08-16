Montecito Bank & Trust Has $551,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,553. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

