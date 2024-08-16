Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 835 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.91. 293,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

