Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,396. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

