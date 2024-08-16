Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 563 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 811,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,005. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.