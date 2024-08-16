Morgan Stanley Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $46.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $57.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.84.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 231,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

