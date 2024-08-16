Morgan Stanley Cuts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $11.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

YMAB opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

