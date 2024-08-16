Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases C$33,516.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$33,516.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 11,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,225.61.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 4,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,452.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,428.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$2,660.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$530.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,787.00.

On Thursday, July 4th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,995.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 4,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Sime Armoyan acquired 9,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,036.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$15,457.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:MRT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.32. 1,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.74.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

