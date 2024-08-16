Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,149 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,571,989.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,610,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,402,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8 %

MORN stock opened at $313.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.22 and a 200 day moving average of $297.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $330.22.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,239,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,986,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.