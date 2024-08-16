Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Trading Down 2.4 %

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Get Mosaic ImmunoEngineering alerts:

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.