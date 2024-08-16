Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America makes up 4.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 14.46% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 758,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler bought 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $116,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

