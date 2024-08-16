Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.66% of Mueller Water Products worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 1,022,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 974,333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 430,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,423,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after buying an additional 366,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 881,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

