MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSAIW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.