Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LightPath Technologies worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 32,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,596. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

