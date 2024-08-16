Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,709,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HII traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.57. The company had a trading volume of 208,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,368. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

