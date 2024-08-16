Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,113. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $182.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

