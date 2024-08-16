Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of C traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $61.40. 9,863,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,974,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

