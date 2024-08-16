Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,180.07. 555,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,185.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,067.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $993.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

