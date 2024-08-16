Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,568,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

