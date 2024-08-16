National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,379,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 217,036 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 388,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,050,000 after buying an additional 2,361,636 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,117,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

