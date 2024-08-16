National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 850,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,226 shares of company stock worth $2,958,625. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $41.37. 221,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

