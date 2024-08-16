Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 6.3 %

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $46,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

