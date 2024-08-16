Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRMD

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of CorMedix stock remained flat at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 405,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,669. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $263.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CorMedix by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CorMedix by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.