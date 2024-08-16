Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 159.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Nkarta Trading Down 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nkarta stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

In other Nkarta news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 405,753 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

