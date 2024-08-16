NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.46. 4,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF alerts:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th.

About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.