NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Update

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $84,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 60,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,602,000 after purchasing an additional 223,975 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

