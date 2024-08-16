Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Acquires $27,650.00 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cascella acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,487.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

Neuronetics Price Performance

STIM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 919,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,888. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STIM. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neuronetics

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 88.8% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 599,455 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.