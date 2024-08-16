New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 4.9%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 1,596,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,015,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. American National Bank acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

