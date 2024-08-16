New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 41,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $583.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 6.46. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

