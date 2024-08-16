Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Trading Up 5.8 %

NWL opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

