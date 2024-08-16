NFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,816.57 or 1.00074667 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

