Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Short Interest Update

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 271,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.86. 13,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,580. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $104.58.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 17.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $1,457,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,362 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

