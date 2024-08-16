Noble Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 73.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 75.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $1,434,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $18,618,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

