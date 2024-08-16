Northland Securities Raises DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Price Target to $18.00

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DDI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.