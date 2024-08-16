Nova R Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,331,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $9,604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,819,000 after buying an additional 62,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 60,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,419. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

