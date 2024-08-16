Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $22.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.5% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $557.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The company has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.