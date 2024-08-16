Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 6,066 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $79.58. 279,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.26.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

