NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.77% of NRG Energy worth $124,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 213,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 164,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NRG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. 2,509,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.