NXM Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,251.73 or 1.00023984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.