NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.62. 739,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,207. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.