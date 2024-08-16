O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 40 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. 4,183,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.20 and its 200-day moving average is $526.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

