O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New $234,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,897. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

