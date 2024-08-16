O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 493 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,023.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 169,331 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.