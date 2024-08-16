O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

BAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,911,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.