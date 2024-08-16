Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Update

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. 1,674,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.